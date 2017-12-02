Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi accuses BJP and Congress of divisive politics

Hyderabad/Telangana, December 2: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and the Congress Party of divisive politics.

Owaisi asked, “BJP leaders are calling Rahul Gandhi a non-Hindu and Congress is calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a non-Hindu, but when I say I am a Muslim, why am I questioned?”

Yesterday, Congress got a huge electoral shock after the BJP won the Amethi Nagar Panchayat by over a 1,000 votes.

To this end, Owaisi said Congress didn’t have any plan to win against the BJP.

“The Congress Party must understand that they do not have the plan and the strength to fight against Prime Minister Modi,” Owaisi said.

Amethi is Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency has been a long bastion of the Gandhi family.

The Muslims were the most backward in Gujarat, after Dalits and the tribals, Owaisi added.

“In Gujarat, 12% are Patidars and 11& are Muslims. 32 MLAs are Patidar and 2 MLAs are Muslims out of 182. The Congress Party is giving reservation to the Patidars and lollipop to the Muslims,” he alleged. (ANI)