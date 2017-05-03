Major fire in Ambari area of Guwahati destroys 30 shanties

Guwahati, May 3:A major fire broke out in Ambari area of Guwahati tonight destroying 30 shanties rendering as many families homeless, officials said.

However, no casualty was reported.

The fire broke out around 8 PM in the shanties situated on a piece of land and around 20 fire tenders fought for two hours to bring the blaze under control, fire brigade officials said.

<

The fire was under control and the affected people were being provided shelter, food and water in the nearby Textile Institute and Kamrup Academy School, said Dr M Angamathu, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) district in which Guwahati is located.

Angamathu also said that he would order an enquiry into the cause of the fire and into the legal status of the inhabitants of the shanties.

“We will check land records and take action,” he added talking to reporters at the fire site.

Senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he had asked the deputy commissioner to investigate the cause of the fire – whether it was natural or otherwise.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Nath said that it was a cause for concern that so many people were staying on the land flouting rent rules