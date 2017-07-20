Major fire breaks out at a private boys hostel in Kakadev area of UP

Kanpur, Jul 20: In a major fire that broke out at a private boys hostel in Kakadev area of the industrial city today, two students lost their lives while 14 others were injured.

According to police, the fire broke out from a car, which was parked near the house and later it spread in nearby houses in Tulsinagar area of Kakadev police station area.

The deceased were yet to be identified, while the injured have been rushed to different hospitals.

Kakadev has hundreds of coaching institutes and the students there stays in private hostel in nearby area.

Meanwhile, the Kanpur district authority has ordered a probe into the incident.