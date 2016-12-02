Major Gen Sunil Yadav on West Bengal Army Deployment: Similar Exercises in all States

New Delhi, Dec 02: The Army is only collecting data of heavy vehicles, this is an annual exercise carried out every year. Similar exercise also been carried out in Jharkhand, UP and Bihar from 26th September to 1st October this year. NE states, including  Assam, Arunachal, West Bengal, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim have also been part of the exercise. Over 80 such collection data points established in entire region, personnel of army consisting of 5-6 at each point are unarmed.

