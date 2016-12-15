Major rift in Karnataka Congress with CM Siddaramaiah accused of corruption by own MLA’s

Bengaluru,Dec15:20 Congress MLA’s complain to the centre against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accusing him of corruption in the state.MLA’s write to high command against the CM.CM Siddaramaiah is the 22nd CM of Karnataka state who won with majority support of 122 MLA’s during 2013 elections.

The ruling Congress party in Karnataka was recently in the news for scams of Education Minister Tanveer Sait and former excise minister H.Y Meti who resigned over a sex scandal.Two former ministers in K.J George and Santhosh Lad were two ministers who resigned from their cabinet post under various controversies.