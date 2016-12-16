Major security breach in the Delhi Metro: Woman carries axe, tries to attack co-passenger

New Delhi, December 16: In a major security breach in the Delhi Metro, a woman managed to carry an axe inside a coach and tried to attack another lady commuter with it.

The Central Industrial Security Force, which secures the Delhi Metro network, has suspended the on-duty jawan, who allowed the woman to carry the small axe, for alleged dereliction of duty and an inquiry into it has been ordered, official sources said.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening at Sultanpur Metro station. The 65-year-old woman wielded the small axe, a masonry tool, inside the coach after she had a tiff with another lady passenger, they said.
The axe, being carried by the woman, was detected during the X-ray scanning of her bag by the CISF jawan when she entered the Hauz Khas Metro station. He allowed her to carry the axe considering its small size and her pleas that she is a poor labourer and uses such items for minor work.
The lady, going towards Huda City Centre, got into a quarrel with another woman over seating in the all-women compartment of the train. Enraged after being suggested to take some other seat, she took out the axe but was soon overpowered by other lady passengers, they said.
