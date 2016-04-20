Major water crisis in Hyderabad; top reservoirs go completely dry

Hyderabad, April 20: Telangana’s capital Hyderabad is in the midst of a major water crisis.

For the first time in three decades, four major reservoirs that supply drinking water to Hyderabad have gone completely dry, NDTV reported.

The reservoirs in question are Singur, Manjeera, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Such a situation has emerged for the first time in 30 years, state minister for municipal administration KT Rama Rao told the channel.

The gap between demand and supply of water in the capital city has now touched an alarming level of 47 percent, he added.

A deadly heat wave and third consecutive drought are to be blamed for the situation.

Municipal authorities have already implemented water rationing and water is being supplied only on alternate days to many areas.

Currently, the city has been receiving supply from Godavari and Krishna rivers, some 200 kilometres away.

The Centre recently stated that 11 states are currently reeling under drought, including Telangana.