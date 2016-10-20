IT-major Wipro acquires US firm Appirio for 400 Million Dollar

Mumbai, Oct 20: IT-major Wipro has acquired US-based consultancy firm Appirio, a services firm with a large offshore firm that helps corporates implement cloud applications such as SalesForce, said reports.

Appirio was founded by Chris Barbin, Mike O’Brien, Glenn Weistein and Narinder Singh in 2006. The nearly decade-old firm had revenues of $200 million in 2015. The Times of India, which reported the news first, says the deal could be between $400 million and $500 million. If confirmed, it could be the second largest acquisition by Wipro.

Appirio has an India offshore base in Jaipur, where the majority of its 1,200-strong workforce is located. Apprio says its customers include eBay, Facebook, Home Depot, Sony PlayStation, IBM and Cardinal Health

The news helped Wipro stock rise and was Rs 3.2, or 0.65 per cent, up at Rs 497.75 on the BSE at 11.20.