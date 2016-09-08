Majuli in Assam to be declared India’s first river island ‘district’, residents applaud upgrade of status

Guwahati, September 8: Majuli in Assam will be declared as India’s first river island district today, as Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, who represents the Majuli assembly seat, will formally upgrade Majuli to a district from sub-division.

A Cabinet meeting of Sarbanand Sonowal government will also be held in Majuli on the occasion.

Residents of the river island have welcomed the move of the state government as it is likely to help them in administrative works.

Majuli has no road or rail connection with rest of the world and it covers an area of around 340 miles and is one of the prime tourist’s destinations of North East.

Nearly 1 lakh 60,000 people reside in the river island.