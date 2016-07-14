“Make in India” agreement: Tata(TASL) and Bell helicopter on military modernization

Hyderabad, July 14 Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Bell Helicopter have signed an agreement to work together in support of India’s aviation and defence modernisation initiatives with an emphasis on ‘Make in India’.

Under this agreement, TASL and Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. company, will join forces to develop both commercial and government (including military) rotary wing markets in India in the light utility and reconnaissance segments, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The scope of this agreement is intended to include potential production and assembly capabilities, certain training and maintenance, repair and overhaul requirements, as well as research and development programmes and technology sharing.

“TASL’s alliance with Bell Helicopter is significant because of our shared synergies; our defence manufacturing capabilities and focus on innovation are well aligned with Bell Helicopter’s core competence.

This will build on the partnerships that TASL already has in the rotorcraft market allowing it to offer a full range of products to potential customers,” said S. Ramadorai, Chairman of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

“The collaboration, which is in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, holds potential not only in the domestic market, but will also strengthen India’s position in the international market,” he added.

TASL has become a significant player in the global aerospace market, becoming the premier manufacturing partner for global OEMs.

It has capabilities throughout the aerospace value chain from design to full aircraft assembly, and is well positioned in other areas that include missiles, radars, unmanned aerial systems, command and control systems, optronics and homeland security.

“TASL has been a leader in driving industrial growth in India, and its organization ideally complements Bell Helicopter both in terms of innovative thinking, manufacturing capability and a commitment to business ethics, integrity and customer satisfaction,” said Mitch Snyder, President and CEO of Bell Helicopter.

“We are honoured to build on our relationship with TASL to leverage its experience and knowledge to customize, integrate and manufacture specific local Bell Helicopter solutions for India,” he said.

Known for its industry-leading support and service, Bell Helicopter has been supplying helicopters to India for more than six decades. Today, there are more than 90 Bell aircraft operating throughout India in several sectors, including commercial, civil/government, and military operations.

(IANS)