Make Love Not Scars : Bipasha Basu and Reshma Qureshi walk ramp for Archana Kochhar

Surat, Oct 24: Actress Bipasha Basu and acid attack victim Reshma Qureshi promoted Archana Kochhars cause of all beauty inclusion and supported the initiative of “Make Love Not Scars” by walking for the designer at the Digital Surat Couture show here.

The first edition of Digital Surat Couture show was held here on Sunday.

Comprising of four capsule collections, including the range which was showcased at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) runway in September, Kochhar’s new collections were a blend of glitz and glamour. Her new collections had Rudra Digital Solution’s digital prints as well, read a statement.

Bipasha looked resplendent in a digital bridal lehenga, while Reshma promoted the designer’s cause on the ramp in a bright long, flowing ensemble.

“It was great fun walking for Archana again. I think her collection is absolutely gorgeous. I am also very happy supporting this initiative and sharing this platform with acid attack survivor Reshma. She is so confident and is doing an amazing job of motivating other women. She is truly an inspiration,” Bipasha said.

Talking about the initiative, Kochhar said: “I think beauty has been severely stereotyped. It’s my humble endeavour to change this stereotype through platforms such as Digital Surat Couture show.”

Kochhar added that “beauty should be an all-inclusive concept. Be it models with physical abilities or Reshma who was an acid attack victim. These women are truly beautiful. We need such acceptance in society and I think such endeavours will increase sensitivity towards this concept in our society”.

Kochhar’s new digital collection boasted of myriad hues of mint green, rusty pink, red, black, ivory and white. It comprised of intricately digitally printed garments with silhouettes ranging from Indian fusion to contemporary bridal including lehengas with crop tops, anarkalis, structured saris, pencil skirts with flared tops and floor length anarkalis.