Make-up, hair styling tips for this party season.

New Delhi, December 20: Want to stand out during the party season? Ponytails are very much back in fashion this season and one can also use a moisturiser to boost the look of dull skin and illuminate the face, says an expert.

Celebrity hair stylist and make-up experts Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs have shared tips to look stunning this season of celebrations.

*Ponytails: Ponytails are very much back in fashion this season. Straighten your hair with a flat iron and tie it up into a high ponytail.

*Hair extensions: If you don’t have great hair then this is the right weather to use loads of hair extensions. Try out the colours streaked ones.

*Heat protector: If you are using heat on hair, like a blow dryer, curling tongs or a straightener don’t forget to use a good heat protector on towelled dry hair. It helps to protect your natural hair from high temperature.

*Hair mask: As it’s the party season, one tends to use a lot of products and heat on the hair. So once in a while opt for a protein hair mask to pamper your luscious hair.

*Use liquid base for the face: As it is winter now, it is important to use a moisturiser that boosts the look of dull skin and illuminates the face.

*Go with liners: This season is the best for eye liners! Use a gel pencil from faces and smudge it a little with a black or brown eye shadow. Apply mascara, do your brows, make sure they are aligned properly and you’re done with your eyes.

*Tinted lip balms: Lips tend to get dry because of the climate change, hence opt for tinted lip balms instead of coloured lipsticks as after a while it will crack your lips. Tinted lip balms enhance their natural glow while moisturising your dry lips.

*Use soframycin: If you have a pimple prone skin, use soframycin on your skin 15 minutes before you apply makeup. Not too much, just a few spots, it soothes the pimples and when you put makeup the make-up does not affect the skin directly. IANS