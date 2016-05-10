Maker of Azhar releases new stills

Mumbai, May 10 : The makers of the upcoming movie Azhar have released new stills from the movie.

Though Azhar is not a biopic, it is based on some well-known incidents and facts of former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin’s life.

The film is directed by Tony D’Souza and stars Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai, Nargis Fakhri and Lara Dutta along with others.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Sony Pictures Networks, the film is slated to release on May 13.