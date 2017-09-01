Making ‘escape plan’ for Ram Rahim, police issues lookout notice against Honeypreet Insan

New Delhi, September 1: Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of jailed Dera chief Ram Rahim, gets lookout notice issued by police on Friday, says media reports.

Honeypreet is accused of being the master mind in making ‘escape plan’ for Ram Rahim on August 25th, while he was sentenced to jail term for molesting two of his female followers.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted for rape by a special CBI court. He has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, concurrent 10 years for two cases, one for molesting his lady followers and the other for murdering a journalist.

CBI had registered the sexual exploitation case against Gurmeet in April 2002. This followed after the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee received an anonymous letter by the victim alleging that she had been raped by the Dera chief Ram Rahim.

Soon when Ram Rahim was convicted on Friday, his followers turned violent and created havoc in Haryana’s Panchkula and Sirsa.