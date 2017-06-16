Malaika Arora to engage with fitness enthusiasts on International Yoga Day 2017

New Delhi , June 16: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, who has recently joined Reebok’s Fashionably Fit Family, will encourage people to celebrate the day on June 21.

Reebok India will celebrate the biggest fitness movement with the Ministry of AAYUSH on International Yoga Day. It has collaborated with the government body to organize yoga sessions across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

The style icon will be seen joining the celebrations in Mumbai.

The sessions will be designed as per the guidelines from the Ministry of AYUSH and will encourage people to adopt Reebok’s ‘Fitness is Life’ philosophy, cultivating a healthier lifestyle.

Sessions at other locations across New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore will have expert trainers from Reebok engage with consumers at the Yoga sessions.

Hotspots in Delhi-NCR include DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Promenade, DLF Saket and Mall of India, Noida, while enthusiasts can head to Priyadarshini Park in Mumbai and Phoenix Market city in Bangalore. (ANI)