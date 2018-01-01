Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, newly designated as a UN Messenger of Peace, says extremists tried to kill her but didn’t succeed and in her second life she is working for education especially for girls and hoping boys will become advocates for gender equality.

Malala-Yousafzai-became-a-millionaire-through-the-rights-to-Malala’s-life-story;-and-how-she-spends-her-money-for-charity-indialivetoday

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, newly designated as a UN Messenger of Peace, says extremists tried to kill her but didn’t succeed and in her second life she is working for education especially for girls and hoping boys will become advocates for gender equality.