Malala Yousafzai to study philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University

London,August17:Malala Yousafzai has gained a place at Oxford University after getting her A-level results.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who lives in Birmingham, confirmed the news in a tweet congratulating all students getting their results on Thursday.

She will be studying philosophy, politics and economics at Lady Margaret Hall.

The 20-year-old was nearly killed by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for girls’ rights to education in 2012.

In March, she revealed she had received an offer to study the three subjects at a UK university, on condition of achieving three As in her A-levels.

She will be studying the same course at the same college attended by Benazir Bhutto, the former Pakistani Prime Minister.

Ms Yousafzai was shot in the head on her way home from school after writing her anonymous diary about life under Taliban rule in north-west Pakistan.

Militants boarded her school bus and opened fire, also wounding two of her school friends.

She became internationally known after the incident and relocated with her family to Birmingham for further rehabilitation.

In April, Ms Yousafzai was made the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace.