Malappuram By Poll: Muslim League candidate P K Kunhalikutty wins

Malappuram, April 17: As the counting of votes for Malappuram bye-election came to an end, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator candidate P K Kunhalikutty won the Malappuram by-election in Kerala on Monday by 171,038 lakh votes.

P K Kunhalikutty, sitting legislator and a popular face of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), remained far ahead of his nearest rival — Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate and youth leader M B Faisal throughout the counting process. The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sree Prakash came a distant third.

With 5,15,330 votes, P K Kunhalikutty won the Malappuram bypolls by a margin of 171023 votes. CPI-M candidate M B Faisal came at second spot with 3,44,307 votes, while the BJP’s Sree Prakash got 65,675 votes in the Malappuram bypolls. Speaking to the media Kunhalikutty said the party has led in village councils where the Left was ruling. “This is because the electorate has placed faith in me as I spoke about the need for a secular outlook. Also the unity of the Congress-led-UDF has helped us in this,” Kunhalikutty added.

Counting of Malappuram bye-poll vote began today at 8 am at the Government College, Malappuram. The Lok Sabha constituency registered a polling turnout of around 68%. There were 13 lakh voters in this electorate. Seven assembly constituencies in the district, namely Malappuram, Vengara, Kondotty, Vallikkunnu, Perinthalmanna, Mankada and Manjeri constitute the Lok Sabha constituency.