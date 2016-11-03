Malappuram court blast : Pen drive recovered from site contains pictures of PM Modi

Malappuram, Nov 03: As the probe into the low-intensity IED blast on the premises of the judicial magistrate’s court in Malappuram began, the pen drive recovered from the blast site contained images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other politicians.

A bomb blast from under a car parked near the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court within the Civil Station compound shook the Malappuram Collectorate complex on November 1 afternoon.

According to reports, apart from a few batteries and wires, the police recovered a paper box, a pen drive and a printed paper ascribing the blast to the Base Movement.

The pen drive also contained threats against important places in the country including Red Fort and the Parliament.