Malayalam Actor Dileep to stay in Police custody for one more day 

Kochi, July 14: Malayalam actor Dileep, booked for conspiracy in the actress’ abduction and molestation case, to stay in Police custody for one more day. The Angamaly Judicial Magistrate court on Friday expand his police custody until 5 pm tomorrow.

According to the police’s remand report, Dileep has been booked under 10 sections including conspiracy, gangrape, and destruction of evidence. If the conspiracy charge under section 120 (B) is proved against the actor, he may even get a life term in jail. At the same time, it is believed that other sections could be dismissed by way of benefit of the doubt if the conspiracy charge is not proved.

The police authorities started the probe against His wife Kavya Madhavan and Mother-in-law Shyamala, and ask them to present for a questionnaire.

The police also decided to question 1 more people including Aluva MLA Anvar Sadath. Further arrests are likely.

On Tuesday, a day after his arrest, Dileep was removed from primary membership of film artists associations AMMA and FEFKA. Actors, who had supported him earlier, have distanced themselves from the incident. Mukesh, one of the AMMA members and a Left-backed MLA, may also be questioned in connection with the case.

On the night of February 17 this year, a leading actress was abducted and allegedly molested in a moving car while she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi. The prime accused in the case, Pulsar Suni aka Sunil Kumar, was arrested days after the incident. Dileep’s role in the abduction came to light after a convict, who stayed with Suni in jail, gave the police new information regarding the case. Suni’s alleged letter to Dileep written from jail and his tapped phone conversations led to the actor’s interrogation. On Monday, the actor was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

On the meantime, the supporters of Dileep started huge social media campaigns in Facebook under #weSupportDileep hashtag. A renowned PR agency from Kochi handling the supporting campaign for the culprit.