Malayalam actor Dileep's manager Appunni surrenders at Aluva police club.

Kochi/Kerala, July 31: Appunni, manager of Malayalam actor Dileep has surrendered before police at Aluva Police club. During last week, the Kerala High Court has rejected the bail plea of Dileep’s manager Sunil Raj alias Appunni in connection with the Malayalam actress molestation and abduction case.

Earlier actress and wife of actor Dileep, Kavya Madhavan was also interrogated by the investigation team in connection with the case. On July 9, popular Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested on conspiracy charges in connection with the Kerala actress kidnap case.

Earlier, the two main accused – Sunil Kumar and Vigeesh – were brought to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu for evidence collection. This came after a court of Aluva in Ernakulam district granted nine days police custody of the two accused.

A case of attempted rape was filed after the actress was allegedly abducted and molested. The incident reportedly took place while the victim was returning from a shoot.

According to police, the actress was held in the car for an hour, after which, she was dropped near her residence at around 10.30 p.m. The police stumbled upon the conspiracy angle last week, when Dileep’s name surfaced in a jail inmate’s letter, who shared the cell with Sunil.