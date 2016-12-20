Malayalam actor Jagannatha Varma passed away

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 : Veteran character actor Jagannatha Varma passed away here on Tuesday morning at a private hospital, according to hospital sources.

He was suffering from age-related illness and was in the hospital for the past few days.

The 77-year-old had acted in close to 200 films and two dozen TV serials in a career spanning close to four decades.

Besides being an accomplished actor, he was also a kathakali artiste and also doubled up as a percussionist.

Varma began his official career in the Kerala Police and retired in the rank of superindent of police and after that he was very active in the film industry.

He was often seen in character roles besides as police officer, Christian priest, bishop and Hindu priest, which he essayed with ease.

Some of the popular films he acted included blockbusters like aNew Delhi’, “Ee Sabdam Innathe Sabdam”, “Yodha”, “Lelam” to name a few.

Survived by his wife and son Manu , a popular TV actor Aand a daughter, who is married to popular film director Viji Thampi.

–IANS