Malayalam actress molestation: Actor, sons of politician under scanner

Kochi, Feb 20: Days after the molestation of a leading actress in South India is reported, the secrets behind the crime is gradually getting unfolded. The Union Minister for Union Minister for Women and Child Development has opined to impose President’s rule in Kerala on the wake of this incident as well as the recurrent incidents of sexual assaults and murders following it.

As a latest update on the actress being molested, is that the whole Malayalam film industry has extended their support to the victim, considering her as their own sister. This move has evoked the celebrity film stars from Tamil as well as Bollywood. Many from Bollywood and Mollywood has strongly expressed their rage over the shameful act.

Acoording to ceratin reliable sources, a leading Mollywood actor and two sons of a senior leader of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), are under police scanner in connection with abduction and sexual assault of the south Indian actress. Police says that a gang of seven miscreants has abducted, sexually abused and photographed her on Friday night.

According to sources, the victim was very close to the above said Mollywood actor and his wife. But she stood by his wife when the two had a dispute and a legal separation thereafter. This might have caused him an outrage at the victim. reportedly, he has been vindictive to her, since then. Being highly influential in the Malayalam film industry, the actor has allegedly blocked her chances in Malayalam projects.

The sons of the political leader entered in Malayalam film industry when it recently faced a crisis following the boycott of Malayalam films by theatre owners who demanded a higher share of collection. Using their political clout, the brothers helped producers to crush the cinema owners’ association. This opened them an entry into the industry, industry insiders said.

Industry sources say that the duo was exploring the possibility of financing new projects jointly with the production house of the actor. They are in negotiation with one or two producers.

Sources said that gang leader Sunil Kumar was offered Rs 50 lakh for carrying out the operation. One of the suspects who is in police custody told the investigating team that Kumar had offered Rs 30 lakh to the gang members.

Police have held three of the seven miscreants who are believed to have committed the crime. Kumar and three others are still absconding.

The actress was abducted while returning home to Kochi after a day’s shoot near Thrissur on Friday evening. The gang followed her car in another vehicle and intercepted the car and a few gang members boarded it. The driver of the car was taken to the gang’s vehicle.

They drove her around for over two hours in Kochi city and sexually assaulted her. The car driver then dropped her in front of a director’s house and drove off. It was the director, Lal, who informed the police about the incident.

Police say that Martin, the driver of the car which the production unit sent to drop her back home, was part of the conspiracy to kidnap her. Martin and Kumar made over 40 calls and sent several text messages on the day, the police said.

The probe team headed by ADGP Sandhya , however, has not disclosed the reason that led to the crime. Police have registered a case for kidnapping, rape and criminal intimidation.