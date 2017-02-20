Malayalam actress molested: No fear of law and police in Kerala under Left Govt, says Congress

New Delhi, Feb.20: Days after a popular Malayalam actress was allegedly molested by her driver in Ernakulum district of Kerala, Member of All India Mahila congress, Shobha Oza, blamed the Communist Party governance in state asserting that crime is on the rise under the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

“Since the Community Party came in governance, then there is a rise in crime against women like rape, gangrape, assaults which have become very common in the state, since no one fears the police and law there anymore. The Kerala Government has to take immediate action,” Oza told ANI here.

Using the recent shocker in Kerala to highlight the prevalent lack of safety for women across the nation, women rights activist Brinda Adige claimed that India is not safe for women anywhere.

“No matter what kind of profession the women are in, she is not safe and free from any kind of abuse. This case shows the impunity which the driver committed the crime. The accused knows that our country is not going to immediately sue him. He also knows that the system is not so effective and every time women will be blamed for such things,” she said.

A case of attempted rape was filed after the actress was allegedly abducted and molested some days ago. Police claimed that they have arrested all seven accused in this case.

Her former driver Martin, who worked with the actress for a day has been arrested and another driver Sunil, who, according to police, is the prime accused, is absconding. The incident reportedly took place while the victim was returning from a shoot, when Sunil and Martin forcefully entered the car and tried to take her pictures.

According to police, the actress was held in the car for an hour, after which, she was dropped near her residence at around 10.30 pm.

Alleged molestation shook the entire malayalam industry. The members of Malayalam Film Fraternity expressed their outrage against this heinous crime in the state on Sunday and demands for proper and effective investigation.

Malyalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran demands for effective investigation and other actors like Dulquer Salman and Tovino Thomas also showed their outrage and increasing fear of safety for women in Kerala.

(ANI)