Malayalam actress molested

Thiruvananthapuram, February 02: A Malayalam actress, travelling from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly molested on the train. The actress was sleeping on her berth when the man touched her inappropriately.

She said that the man was sleeping on the opposite berth and when she was sleeping she felt ‘ somebody rubbing her lips’. She opened her eyes immediately and caught the man’s hand, switched on the lights and shouted for help.

The actress said that she was appalled by the reaction of her co-passengers; nobody reacted or supported her.

As the people around her was not lending help, she approached the ticket examiner. The examiner called for police and the accused was later detained by them.