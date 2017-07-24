Malayalam actress Mythili files a complaint production executive from Ottappalam posting inappropriate photographs of her on social media

Palakkad,July24:Kerala police has arrested Kiran Kumar, a production executive from Ottappalam, after Malayalam actress Mythili filed a complaint against him for posting inapprorpiate photographs of her on social media sites, according to a Times of India report.

The police has reportedly confirmed that Kumar has been arrested post the complaint that was filed by the Mollywood actress. The two have been friends since 2008. However, Mythili ended their relationship once she got to know that Kumar was married and had a family.

Kumar allegedly blackmailed Mythili and started demanding money from her (a reported sum of Rs 75 lakh according to a News Minute report). He then reportedly started threatening to upload inappropriate photographs of the actress from back when they were in a relationship together, if she refused to meet his demands, according to a report by India.com.

Initially, ignoring these demands, Mythili turned a deaf ear to Kumar’s threats. However, the production executive made good on his ultimatum and posted several inappropriate photographs of the actress online, which instantly went viral and got all the wrong kind of attention. The pictures were circulated on Facebook and Whatsapp, after which Mythili felt it was time to lodge a police complaint.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that a few other people were also involved in spreading the photographs on social networking sites. They would also be arrested,” said Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner K Laljy according to the same India.com report

Kumar has been booked under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 (A) of the IT Act according to the same News Minute report.