Malayalam actress of yesteryear, Sreelatha Menon passes away at Thiruvanathapuram hospital

 Thiruvanathapuram,Oct8:Yesteryear Malayalam actor Sreelatha Menon passed away at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday. She was 51.

 She had acted in around 20 movies, including Perunthachan , Keli , and Dinarathrangal . She has been undergoing treatment for a rare bone disease for the past 23 years. Her husband, K.S.Madhu, had passed away a few years back. She is survived by three children.
The 51-year-old — known for films like “Perumthachan” and “Kauthuka” — breathed her last at the state-run Medical College Hospital, where she was being treated.

The then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2012 extended to her financial assistance and treatment after knowing about her medical condition surfaced. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes also chipped in.

A former Miss Trivandrum (1985), she acted in more than 20 films and over 200 TV serials.

