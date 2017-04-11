Malayalam becomes compulsory in all schools in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, April11:The usage of the official language Malayalam has been made compulsory in all government offices from May 1.

Kerala Government has promulgated an Ordinance to make teaching of Malayalam mandatory in all schools in the State.

Briefing reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the new law will be applicable to all schools regardless of the syllabus they follow.

He said schools that violate the new law would attract hefty fines. Schools should not put up boards or conduct campaigns against speaking Malayalam, he said.

The Government also issued a second Ordinance to streamline admissions to private medical colleges. Under provisions of the Ordinance, the government would constitute a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge to fix the fees and admission norms, he said.

Malayalam in government offices

A press release issued here on Monday said this would be applicable to quasi-government institutions, public sector undertakings, autonomous institutions and institutions in the cooperative sector.

Declaration

A declaration to this effect was made by Mr. Vijayan here on Monday.

Mr. Vijayan said this during a high-level meeting about the official language on Monday.