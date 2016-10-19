Malayalam cine actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi joins BJP

Thiruvanathapuram,OCt19:Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi and Rajya Sabha MP, joined the BJP on Wednesday. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and party general secretary Bhupinder Yadav were present formally as he joined the BJP .

Gopi has won the National Award

The 57-year-old actor was the star campaigner of BJP in Kerala during the Assembly elections. The Modi government also nominated Gopi to the Rajya Sabha in April 2016. Suresh Gopi portrays movie characters in political action movies because he fits image of the angry young man. In 1998 he won the National award for best actor.

Kerala film actor Suresh Gopi had earlier said he will soon join the BJP. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi would decide on when I should join the party. Most probably it would be after the Republic Day,” said the actor.

Gopi’s reaction came after BJP state president V Muraleedharan welcomed the actor to the party fold.