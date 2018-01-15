Malayalam film actor Suresh Gopi arrested over tax evasion

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, Jan 15: The crime branch has arrested Malayalam film star Suresh Gopi over the issue of tax evasion by registering the vehicle in Pondicherry.

The crime branch has accused Suresh Gopi of tax evasion by the state government by registering a fake document in Puducherry. He was later sent on bail after the arrest.

The crime branch had earlier questioned Suresh Gopi in connection with the case. The actor was interrogated at the Crime Branch headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Suresh Gopi has registered a car at Puducherry in Pondicherry.