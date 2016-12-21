Malayalam film director Shaji Karun selected for “Kalamaharshi” Baburao Painter award

Kolhapur, Dec 21 : Renowned Malayalam film director Shaji Karun and makeup man Vikram Gaikwad have been selected for this year’s “Kalamaharshi” Baburao Painter and “Chitramaharshi’ anandrao Painter memorial awards.

It will be given during the eight-day long 5th Kolhapur International Film festival, to be started from tomorrow at Rajarashree Shahu Smarak Bhavan.

Chandrakant Joshi, president of “Kalamaharshi Baburao Painter Film society (KBPFS) and organiser of the film festival said in a release that the award function will be held on December 29 during the film festival at Shahu Smarak Bhavan.

About 50 foreign films including Super ego, No where in Africa, The Compbal (all from Germany), Under Construction (Bangladesh), Jalalj Story, could this be love (France), Beez Brokova (Solveniya) will be screened in this festival along with in Vivid Bharti section total seven regional languages films including Kannada, Malayalam, Arunachali, Kokani will also screen in the festival.

On the occasion of 70 years of independence, seven films– Gandhi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Subhaschandra Bose, Rang De Basanti, Ved Rahi, Chota Sipphi– and in the Marathi section, new Marathi films– Kavala, Breave Heart, Kasav, Bhawn, Cycle and Machivarcha Budha will attract the viewers in the festival, Mr Joshi said.

The international film festival is organised by KBPFS and All India Marathi Film Industry Corporation with the cooperation of Film Division, National film museum Pune, Directorate of film festivals, Delhi, Federation of film societies of India, Film city, Mumbai, Film Development Corporation and Maharashtra state.