Malayalam movie ‘Pulimurugan’ enters 100 Crore Club

Thiruvananthapuram, November 7: The latest Malayalam hit has achieved the expected target of 100 crores. Pulimurugan entered the 100 crore club. The first film in the 100 crore club.

Pulimurugan, was released on October 7, and entered in the 100 crore club on November 7th.

According to reports, Pulimurugan has crossed Rs 100 crore so far. The film is touted to be Malayalam cinema’s highest grossing film till date, which also surpassed the collection of Nivin Pauly’s Premam.

Pulimurugan is released in UAE and GCC during last week. In UAE, Pulimurugan is creating records. The Mohanlal-starer has reportedly surpassed the collections of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali and the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Sultan.

Produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam, Pulimurugan co-stars Kamalini Mukherjee, Lal, and Jagapathi Babu from Telugu.

Pulimurugan is directed by Vysakh in which the the music is by Gopi Sundar.

The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan craze has not spared anyone, including another industry stalwart Mammootty. According to reports, the Thoppil Joppan hero, Mammootty has took some time off from his busy schedule to catch his colleague’s all-time blockbuster film, Pulimurugan, which has been creating records worldwide.