Malayalam Movie ‘Pulimurugan’ starred by Mohanlal, to be dubbed in Chinese and Vietnamese

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13: Ace superstar Mohanlal, whose latest blockbuster “Pulimurugan” is performing well at the box office, is now set to go global as the film will be dubbed in Chinese, Vietnamese, Hindi and English.

This was disclosed by Mohanlal himself to a TV channel in Mumbai after the film was screened to his friends and well-wishers.

“This is perhaps the best action film of mine and this is going to be dubbed into Chinese, Vietnamese, Hindi and English,” said the superstar.

The film, made at a cost of Rs 25 crore, released last week in close to 400 screens in the state, country and abroad. In five days since its release, it has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark.

One of Malayalam film industry’s most popular hero, Mohanlal is having a double success run, as his other film “Oppam” — which released in September — is still running to houseful shows.

One of the reasons for the stupendous success of “Pulimurugan” is the actor takes on a tiger and this has enthralled not just his fans but even the ordinary film-goers.