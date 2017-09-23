Malayalam serial actor Yehiya Kader asks make-up artist Vineeth Seema for private pictures, learns a lesson 

Kochi/Kerala, September 22: TV-actor-turned cinematographer Yehia Kader sent messages to makeup artist Vineeth Seema on Facebook messenger, saying that he will help her get roles in TV serials if she sends her private photos.

Vineeth Seema, a makeup artist in the Malayalam movie/serial Industry, gave a tit-for-tat reply to Yahiya Kader, a serial artist who asked her private photos.

Vineeth had exposed the serial actor’s character by sharing the screenshots of the messages on facebook.

Vineeth wrote in the facebook post, “Somebody please hear the cries of this poverty sricken serrial actor.”

This was the reply to the serial actor when he asked Vineeth’s revealing pictures. The shameless, “so-called Man” has asked even the shots of Vineeth’s belly.

Vineeth Seema calls him “uncle” in throughout the conversation. he also claims that many are waiting for his friendship.

Anyway, the actor’s misbehaviour has been a viral topic in the social media.

Later Yehia Kader sent her apology messages and requested her to remove the screenshots.