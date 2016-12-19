Malayalam writer Kamal C Chavara arrested for objectionable FB post over national anthem

Chavara,Dec19:Malayalam writer and theatre activist Kamal C Chavara alias Kamalsy Prana was on Sunday taken into custody by Nadakavu police for allegedly insulting the national anthem. Kamal C Chavara was taken into custody from Kozhikode after a case was registered against him at the Karunagalapalli Police station few days ago. “He has been charged under Section 124 (A) of IPC (sedition). He will soon be handed over to Karunagapalli Police,” says Kozhikode north assistant commissioner of police, Prithviraj.

“Karunagapali Police got a phone call over the facebook post of Kamal. We checked it and charged a case against him,” Karunagapally Sub Inspector Rajesh said. Sources closed to Kamal said the case was lodged against him following a complaint by the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, in which the organisaiton alleged that one of Kamal’s recent Facebook post was in the tone of insulting the national anthem.

According to sources, Kamal’s post was an excerpt from his novel “Smashanangalude Notepustakam” which was published in 2015. Kamal was all set to approach the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Earlier this month, eleven people were arrested for not standing when the national anthem was being played before the screening of a film at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram.