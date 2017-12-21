Malayalam writer KP Ramanunni wins Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for his ‘Daivathinde Pusthakam’

New Delhi, Dec 21: Kendra Sahitya Akademi, India’s national academy of letters, announced its annual awards recognising the literary works of 24 writers writing in 24 Indian languages on Thursday. Malayalam writer K P Ramanunni has won the award for his novel Daivathinde Pusthakam in Malayalam and Nachhattar for his Punjabi novel “Slow Down”.

“Seven books of novels, five of poetry, five of short stories, five of literary criticism and one of play and essays have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2017,” K Sreenivasarao, Secretary, Sahitya Akademi, said.

The awards will be conferred upon the winners during a ceremony on February 12 next year. The award includes a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque, a shawl and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.