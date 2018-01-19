Malayali jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

January 19, 2018 | By :
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Jan. 19: A soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s in Sunderbani sector on Friday.

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) from 1330 hours, the army said and added that they retaliated strongly and effectively.

However, in the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Sam Abraham was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries.

Lance Naik Abraham (34) belonged to Kerala’s Allepey district and is survived by wife Mathew and daughter aged one year and 10 months. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
Top