Malayam actor Dileep attends father’s death anniversary rituals, returns 10 minutes early

Kochi/Kerala, September 6: As the court allowed actor Dileep to perform his father’s death anniversary, he had reached his home at 8 am today morning. Dileep was strictly asked not to use mobile phones. Following the rituals, the actor returned to Aluva sub-jail at 9.45 am. Reports suggest that the rituals were held at his residence, which is about two kilometres away from the Aluva sub-jail, where Dileep has been jailed for two months from now.

According to a report in Online Manorama, scores of people gathered to get a glimpse of Dileep, who was arrested on the charges of criminal conspiracy in the sensational Malayalam actress abduction and molestation case. The report further states that Dileep was received by his mother, wife Kavya Madhavan and daughter Meenakshi.

The actor had filed an application before the judicial magistrate court at Angamaly seeking permission to attend his father’s death anniversary rituals.

The court, however, extended his judicial custody until September 16. The Kerala High Court earlier on August 29 denied bail to Dileep.

A trial court at Angamaly had earlier denied Dileep’s bail plea. The actor then approached the high court, which also turned down his plea.

On July 14, Dileep was produced before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court where his police custody was extended.

Dileep on July 11 was expelled from the primary membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after being arrested.

Dileep was slapped with conspiracy charges owing to the abduction and assault of a popular Malayalam actress earlier in February. Later that day, he was arrested. The incident reportedly took place when the actress was returning from a shoot.