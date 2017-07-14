Malaysia invites Zakir Naik for lecture,encourages hate mongering

PETALING JAYA,July14: Hindraf chairman P Waythamoorthy has questioned the need to invite controversial Indian preacher Zakir Naik to give lectures in Malaysia.

He said Hindraf was shocked to hear that Zakir, whose activities and properties are being investigated in India, has been invited to conduct Friday sermon at a masjid in Arau at the invitation of the Perlis mufti this week.

“What is the real motive of the government in harbouring him and encouraging his speeches in Malaysia?” Waytha asked.

Waytha said he was also waiting for the government to confirm whether Zakir had been given permanent resident status.

Earlier, the government had denied Indian newspaper reports that Malaysia had granted Zakir citizenship.

India’s Maharashtra state government on Thursday ordered a probe against Islamic preacher and scholar Dr Zakir Naik, after sections of Bangladeshi media reported one of the Dhaka cafe attackers had been inspired by Naik’s speeches to carry out the attack, CNN News-18 reported.

A Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, carried a report on July 6claiming that Rohan Imtiaz, one of the five militants involved in the recent Dhaka cafe attack, ran a propaganda campaign on Facebook last year urging all Muslims to be terrorists, quoting Naik’s speech on Peace TV.

Maharashtra state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has ordered Mumbai Commissioner of Police DD Padsalgikar to launch an inquiry against Naik and submit a report at the earliest.