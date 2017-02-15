Malaysia Police detains woman for assassination of Kim Jong-nam

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 15: Malaysian police have detained a women suspect at Kuala Lumpur airport in connection with the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half-brother Kim Jong-nam.

Malaysia’s state news agency, Bernama said that the women suspect has been taken into custody.

The arrest came after a taxi driver, who reportedly drove two women suspected of poisoning Kim Jong-nam, was detained at the airport.

South Korean news agency Yonhap News quoted a government source, as saying that Jong-nam was assassinated at the airport on Monday.

According to Cable TV broadcaster TV Chosun, two unidentified females attacked Jong-nam with poisoned needles and fled from the scene of assassination.

North Korea’s role is being suspected in this killing.

He was the eldest son of Kim Jong-il, former leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. (ANI)