Malaysian air force fighter jet missing, search-and-rescue operation launched

Kuala Lumpur/Malaysia, June 15: A Malaysian air force fighter jet was reported missing on Thursday and a search and rescue operation has been launched.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has reported that it has lost contact with a Hawk 108 fighter jet which is believed to have gone missing north of Kuantan near the Pahang-Terengganu border, reports the Malaysian National News Agency.

The RMAF said in a statement that contact was lost at 11.30 am after the aircraft took off from the Kuantan airbase.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, in a Twitter message, expressed concern over the incident and prayed for the safety of the pilots. (ANI)