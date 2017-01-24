Malaysia’s AirAsia denies being involved Rolls-Royce bribery case

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 24 : Malaysia’s budget airlines AirAsia has denied its involvement in the bribery case involving British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce, a media report said on Tuesday.

British media earlier reported that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has named AirAsia as among the foreign parties allegedly involved in bribery cases with the aircraft engine maker, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia, however, denied any dealing with Rolls-Royce.

“We wish to state that at all material times, AirAsia has had no dealings or transactions with Rolls-Royce and has no knowledge of any matter mentioned in the article,” said the low-cost carrier, referring to the media report.

