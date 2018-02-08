Male model reaches women’s beauty pageant final

New Delhi, February: A male model who reached finals of a women’s beauty pageant was later disqualified for lying about gender in Kazakhstan.

The male model, Illay Dyagilev participated in the competition under the fake name Arina Aliyeva reached the finals and was crowned ‘Miss Virtual Shymkent’ – capital of the South Kazakhstan Region before the organizers found out.

The online beauty contest titled-Miss Virtual Kazakhstan selects the winner based on the number of public votes and likes the candidate’s photos receive. Illay Dyagilev alias Aliyeva had reached the finals after her photo received over 2,000 public votes.

Aliyeva revealed that she was, in fact, a man disguised as woman after the announcement of the results. The 22-year model was immediately disqualified after the startling revelation.

He was stripped of the title and it was given to Aikerim Temirkhanova, who received 1,975 votes.

Illay Dyagilev had won the competition beating 4000 candidates.

He explained that a lot of girls believe that appearance is the main thing and it is a hard job to be beautiful. He argued with his friends that even a man could pass as a beautiful woman and he participated in the competition to prove them wrong.