Male soldiers will take orders from female officers, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar plans major role for women in the armed forces

New Delhi, June 5: From female cadets in National Defence Academy (NDA) to ending the domination of boys in Sainik Schools – if Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar gets his way, women will soon march into new frontiers for the Indian armed forces.

It took more than two decades for women to be inducted as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and their battle for securing a permanent commission was equally challenging.

Unfortunately there are still many “no-go” areas for women in the armed forces.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who addressed FICCI Ladies organisation on Monday, is open to expanding role for the women in the forces.

Parrikar spoke of modified ‘women-friendly’ warships, and a prestigious training institution for girl cadets.

He even said there could one day be female-led battalions in the armed forces.

The Army has resisted the move so far even though the central police forces have taken the lead.

The officials acknowledged that the time has come to challenge the status quo but a great battle of the minds has to be fought before women are allowed to take up bigger roles.

Parrikar talked about India being a country of Jhansi ki Rani and the Goddess Durga to drive home the point that they have been kept away from the forces for far too long.

“When I became the Defence Minister, I thought that we need to make a strategic move,” he said.

The three services has opened a lot of new fields for the women officers but assigning them combat roles was ruled out until the IAF allowed them to become fighter pilots.

The navy still doesn’t allow women officers on warships. The Army does not have women officers in combat roles.

“There is an idea that soldiers will not listen to a commanding officer who is a lady because they are not trained to do that. I don’t agree with this as the only restriction today is infrastructure,” said Parrikar, in opposition to the claim that male troops would not respond to women Commanding officers (COs).

“In combat roles also there can be women. Why not have a complete women’s team; a battalion of women? So the question of women officers leading a men’s team – if there is question of initial resistance – can also be taken care of,” he suggested.

The defence minister has promised to take it up all his suggestions with the service chiefs.

“I don’t understand why we can’t place women on ships. At this stage, I will not support a submarine operation because submarines are designed for male staff,” he said, adding there are no separate areas for women.

“But ships can be modified and new ships can be designed to have facilities for women,” he said.

The “change” has to be brought in a gradual manner, he emphasised while talking about the demands to open Sainik schools for girls.

He said if girls are allowed in Sainik schools, they should also be given entry into NDA just like the boys.

“I support women rights, empowerment, but I believe changes have to be done in a gradual manner because if you don’t do that there will be problems,” he said.

Source: dailymail.co.uk