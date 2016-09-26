Malegaon blast: Colonel Purohit’s bail rejected

Maharashtra, September 26: Setback for Malegaon blast accused Colonel Purohit. His bail has been rejected again.

Purohit had argued that he was in jail for more than seven years and as NIA had concluded the investigation, he should be set free on bail.

The trial court has consistently refused bail to Purohit since 2010. His last bail plea was rejected in October 2015, following which he moved the High Court.

Among other things, Purohits appeal claimed that the trial court should have appreciated the fact that he has an outstanding meritorious record and that he risked his life to fight against terrorism across the country.

It also said that he had been framed.

On May 13, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet giving a clean chit to six accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. It also said Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was not applicable in the case.

Six persons were killed in a blast at Malegaon in north Maharashtra in September 2008.