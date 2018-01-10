Mallya extradition trial: UK court will begin hearing tomorrow

UK/ Jan10: Vijay Mallya who is ‘wanted’ by the Indian government on charges of huge financial debts amounting to Rs 9,000 crore but presently residing in UK will be produced before the Westminster magistrates court that will be hearing his extradition case.

Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had sought more details at the last hearing on December 14 from the lawyer representing India of the conditions at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail where Mallya will be lodged, if extradited from UK. The prosecution and defence were scheduled to submit closing statements by last week.

Mallya’s lawyers, led by Claire Montgomery, defending their client put forth four issues: The absence of a prima facie case, extraneous considerations, human rights and abuse of process.

Mark Summers, appearing for the Crown Prosecution Service on behalf of the Indian government, assured the court at the last hearing that all further jail information sought by the judge will be submitted before Wednesday.All the while Summers’ focus has been to prove that Mallya has a major case charged against him by the Indian government.