Mallya Says Govt. Is Trying To Hold Him Guilty

New Delhi, March 10: Beleaguered Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Friday came down heavily upon the Central government, saying that the statements against him by the Supreme Court show the attitude of the government which is trying to hold him guilty without ‘fair trial’.

“The allegations against me by the Attorney General before the Honourable Supreme Court only prove the attitude of the Government against me,”

-Vijay Mallya Tweeted.

“I have humbly accepted the every single Court Order without oddity. Seems as if Government is bent upon holding me guilty without a fair trial,” Mallya says in another tweet.

Doubting about the government’s policy for one-time settlement in public sector banks, Vijay Mallya asked as to why he was denied the same.

Showing his readiness to cooperate with the central government and settle all the dues, Mallya urged the Supreme Court to intervene and direct public sector banks and him to negotiate and settle the issue.

“Our basic offer before the Honourable Supreme Court was rejected by Banks without any consideration.I am ready to talk settlement on a fair basis,” Mallya wrote in another tweet.

“I Wish the Hon’ble Supreme Court would act properly and put an end to all this by directing Banks and us to negotiate and settle. We are ready,” the tweet further read.

The Supreme Court on Thursday fast-tracked the proceedings against Vijay Mallya and reserved its order on contempt proceedings against him for allegedly diverting 40 million dollars to his children’s accounts in foreign banks in violation of court orders.

A bench consists of Justices AK Goel and UU Lalit reserved its order on whether or not Vijay Mallya was guilty of contempt and what action should be taken to bring back the money.

The SC concluded the proceedings after a three-and-a-half-hour hearing during which the Centre contended that Vijay Mallya was mocking the Indian system after fleeing the country. It said the Central government was holding talks with British authorities to get him deported.

The Supreme Court had started proceedings against Vijay Mallya a year ago and had issued a notice to him on March last year on a plea by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) for recovery of about Rs. 9,000 crore which Vijay Mallya and his companies owed to them.

The liquor baron, however, fled to Britain days before the Supreme Court took up the case against him.

Attorney general Mukul Rohatgi urged the Supreme Court to direct Vijay Mallya to bring back the 40 million dollars which he had received from Diageo.

The AG told the bench that Vijay Mallya had breached the court orders and his refusal to bring back the money had aggravated the breach and he should be directed to appear personally before the court.

