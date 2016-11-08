Mamata against Modi: ‘Drama to divert failure in getting back black money from abroad’

Kolkata, Nov 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his announcement that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender, dubbing it “drama” to divert attention from his failure in getting back black money from abroad.

She said the decision is “financial chaos” and “disaster” let loose on the common man.

“The PM could not get back the promised black money from abroad from the rich so a drama to divert his failure,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

The Trinamool Congress supremo reiterated her stand against black money and corruption but expressed deep concern for the common man.

“While I’m strongly against black money, corruption, deeply concerned about common people, small traders. How they will buy essentials tomo (rrow)?

“This is a financial chaos and disaster let loose on the common people of India.

“Want to know from PM how my poorest brothers sisters,who’ve recd their week’s hard earned wage in one 500 re note will buy ata, chal, tomo (rrow),” she said in a series of tweets.

“Heartless and ill-conceived blow on the common people and the middle class in the fake name of anti-corruption,” she said.

–“IANS