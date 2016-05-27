Mamata Banerjee begins second innings as West Bengal CM

Kolkata, May 27: In a star studded event, graced by Bollywood celebrities and politicians alike, Trinamool Chief (TMC) Mamata Banerjee on Friday was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the second consecutive term.

This was the first time that Bengal witnessed a swearing-in-ceremony of a government outside the Raj Bhavan.

Kolkata Mayor Shovan Chatterjee, former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla and singer Indranil Sen are among the 17 new faces in the 42-member ministry.

The VVIPs at the event included the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, the industry minister of Bangladesh, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav.

Later in the day, Mamata will chair her first cabinet meeting right after taking oath, where the Kolkata Police will accord her a guard of honour at the lobby.