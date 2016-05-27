Mamata Banerjee enters Nabanna to begin her second innings

Kolkata, May 27 : After taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister for her second consecutive term, Mamata Banerjee went to the state’s current seat of administration, Nabanna, on Friday afternoon to commence her second governance.

Before she entered Nabanna, the Kolkata Police accorded Mamata Banerjee a special Guard Of Honour.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee along with 42 other ministers took oath in Kolkata’s historic Red Road, in presence of West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, a large number of VVIPs, including Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Bangladesh’s Industry Minister, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Minister of State for Urban Development Babul Supriyo, Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, UP’s Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and thousands of general people.

Excluding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there are 29 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charges and 8 Ministers of State in the newly formed West Bengal government.